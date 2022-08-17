To Stop Imran Khan’s PTI Juggernaut, PML-N to Ease Nawaz Sharif’s Return Ahead of Pakistan Election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is likely to return to Pakistan by early September, top sources close to the party told CNN-News18. Nawaz, who is in London on a self-imposed exile on medical grounds, could be making a comeback after his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, became the Prime Minister with the party leaders, therefore, hoping to ease Nawaz’s return.

Sources also said there is a strong possibility that cases against him will be disposed of soon. Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference while he was also given 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million in the Avenfield properties reference.

In 2019, the Lahore High Court after suspending his sentence allowed him to travel abroad for medical treatment. He then moved to London in November, 2019, and never returned.

PML-N sources also said the party is “confident" that the army will not create any trouble for Nawaz now. In fact, the Army has given their go-ahead for his return, the sources added.

During a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan federal minister Javed Latif said “a level playing field" in Pakistan politics was impossible without Nawaz’s presence. He also said Pakistan’s people expect Nawaz to return, Dawn had reported.

Latif also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and asked whether those had “removed" Nawaz to bring in Imran at the centre had not learned their lesson. “Some people are still pulling his (Imran) strings today. We know everything," Latif quoted by Dawn.

Nawaz’s return at this point can be significant to the present circumstances in the country. Recently, Imran Khan at a rally in Lahore claimed that attempts are being made to disqualify him in Toshakhana and prohibit funding cases to pave way for Nawaz’s return, according to GeoNews.

“They have made a new plan to register new cases and disqualify Imran Khan in Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases," he said.

“Under the conspiracy, Nawaz will be brought back to the country by the end of September […] and a character assassination campaign will be launched to malign me," he added.

PML-N leaders believe that Nawaz’s presence in the field was important ahead of the general elections in order to stop PTI’s juggernaut, Dawn reported.

Nawaz’s daughter and PML-N vice-president Maryam had earlier hinted that there were “certain problems" hindering his return, including legal problems, and not getting a go-ahead from powerful circles.

(with inputs from agencies)

