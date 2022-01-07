‘Today Is The Day’: How Ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Lost 40Kgs In 6 Months

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo surprised viewers of Fox News, where he currently is a contributor, as he lost 40 kgs over a period of six months. The person known to be close to former US president Donald Trump while speaking to news agency The New York Post shared how he lost weight and did it all by himself without getting a trainer.

The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency told the New York Post that he was shocked in June last year when he stepped on the weighing scale and saw that he was close to weighing 136 kgs for the first time in his life. Pompeo said that he remembers telling his wife Susan Pompeo the next day that he needs to shed weight. “Today is the day," Pompeo said to his wife.

The West Point graduate bought some dumb bells and got a elliptical machine and invested in a home gym in his basement. Pompeo exercised daily for more than 30 minutes and aimed to do so more than 6-7 times a week. He considers that it was nothing scientific and it was just him. “There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me," Pompeo was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

Pompeo said that he started piling on weight in 2010 when he was elected as a representative to the Congress from Kansas. Pompeo also said that losing weight has been the struggle of a lifetime for him and also admitted that he did not ‘get it right and was not sufficiently disciplined’ with regard to his health as he was with his governmental duties.

He, however, said that being an Italian American his love for food remains unchanged. Pompeo highlighted that family traditions like visiting iHop for eating out still continues but ‘stacks of pumpkin pancakes smothered in syrup’ have now been replaced by ‘egg whites and turkey bacon’. Now at family gatherings where cheese, pasta and desserts are quintessential for a good, hearty meal, Pompeo says he is the person who says, “Yeah, I’ll have a salad."

