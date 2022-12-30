‘Top G’ Andrew Tate Detained in Romania on Charges of Human Trafficking, Rape

Andrew Tate, the controversial online influencer, was detained in Romania’s Bucharest as part of human trafficking and rape probe, news agency BBC reported.

His brother Tristan Tate was also detained when their house in Bucharest was raided. Tates’ lawyers speaking to news agency Reuters confirmed their detention.

He rose to infamy over his comments on gender roles, feminism, masculinity, trans issues and a section of the internet felt Tate was normalising ‘violence against women’ and ‘marginalised’ through his videos on social media.

A former kickboxer and a contestant in British reality TV show Big Brother and was kicked out of the show in 2016 after a video surfaced where it seemed he was attacking a woman.

Tate called himself ‘Top G’ which means ‘Top Gangster’ in modern internet parlance. He said ‘Top G’ means an ‘individual capable in all realms’ or competent in every field.

On the internet, he became infamous after he said women need to ‘bear responsibility’ for being sexually assaulted, leading to a Twitter ban, which was later reinstated. He remains banned on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," Romanian prosecutors were quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The Tates and two Romanian nationals have been facing a probe since April. The videos released online show both brothers being led away from a luxury villa.

Later, the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) released a statement where they said two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking, without naming the Tate brothers.

The videos also show a room where guns, knives and money were put on display.

Tate, once a title-winning kickboxer, moved to Romania in 2017. He was born in the US but is a British citizen. He says the video that led to his expulsion from the Big Brother show was edited and was a lie intended to make him look bad.

His videos and posts have grabbed millions of views and experts and a section of internet users have shared concern that his views of women could shape how millions of young men view women as the world fights misogyny and is trying to shape a better world for women.

His latest fight was with environmentalist Greta Thunberg where both got engaged in a war of words after Tate flaunted about the ‘emissions’ from his luxury cars.

