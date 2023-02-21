Home » News » World » Top Hizb Commander Bashir Mir Killed Near Islamabad Amid Tensions Between Pak Terror Groups

Top Hizb Commander Bashir Mir Killed Near Islamabad Amid Tensions Between Pak Terror Groups

Bashir Mir was an important figure in the hierarchy of the Hizbul Mujahideen and played a key role in mobilising youth and providing them with arms and ammunition

By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 08:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Sources told News18 that he was killed because of inter-gang rivalry among Pakistan-based terror groups.
Top Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bashir Mir alias Imtiaz Alam has been killed by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of Islamabad in Pakistan.

Bashir Mir was an important figure in the hierarchy of the Hizbul Mujahideen and played a key role in mobilising youth and providing them with arms and ammunition.

Sources told News18 that he was killed because of inter-gang rivalry among Pakistan-based terror groups as they jostle to corner the terror funding that’s also drying up due to Pakistan’s dire financial situation.

Sources added that Bashir Mir was coordinating the terror camps and launch pads from PoK and was active in Leepa.

first published: February 21, 2023, 08:40 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 08:41 IST
