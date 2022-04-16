Tripura’s Anisha Left Kyiv An Hour Before War Began But Her Future Hangs In A Balance

For South Tripura’s Anisha Roy it was a close shave. An hour before Russian president Vladimir Putin’s so-called military operation in Ukraine was declared, Anisha was in a hurry - packing all she could gather and heading towards the Kyiv airport.

She boarded an Air Astana flight in haste only to know later that airstrikes were launched at Kyiv and hit infrastructure next to OO Bogomolets National Medical University, where she was in her fourth year of her medical studies.

“I was lucky as my flight was the last one to leave Kyiv. I remember it landing at an unknown airport for refueling but when it took more than five hours to leave the Ukrainian airspace I knew that the attacks began. Later in Kazakhstan, when I landed in Astana for a minor stopover, I switched on my internet and pictures and messages flooded our WhatsApp groups. Kyiv Airport was attacked," Anisha says sitting beside her visibly relieved mother Sonia Bhowmik Roy.

Her father, Ajit Roy, a CRPF personnel posted in Jammu attributed this to his quick thinking because of being in the forces. “When the war begins, there is no certainty as to what can happen. I spoke to her roommate’s father who lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and decided that our daughters need to come home. The ticket was Rs 26,500 but I booked it. It was the last flight out of Kyiv before the war began," Ajit Roy said.

But Anisha, a resident of Belonia sub-division’s Ishanchandranagar, now has more pressing concerns. She may have evaded the hostilities in Ukraine but she remains sceptical about her future. Her father asked what is to happen to the future of our children and questions whether the government can absorb them into their medical colleges.

“I am unsure as to what will happen to my future. My Ukrainian classmates who have found refuge in Poland, Ireland or Germany have already taken admission in medical colleges there. I have spoken to the vice dean of the university and I am pressing the authority to send our transcripts and mark-sheets. Without those I will not be able to get admission into any Indian medical college," says Anisha while speaking to News18.

Anisha said that fourth year students await their transcripts while her university has started handing out the transcripts to third year students. She is concerned as she is about to enter her fifth and penultimate year of her medical degree - one of the most crucial times in the lives of students who pursue medical studies.

Anisha tells News18 that Ukrainian universities have urged students to speak to local medical colleges and the administration to allow them to continue with their internship practices there but her parents say that talks with the government of Tripura as well as the National Medical Commission are yet to be held.

“They do not want to let us go. Students are a huge source of income in Ukraine. We, however, need to begin conducting practical sessions. This is urgent. I have two years to complete and I hope the government takes steps to absorb us into India’s medical education system," she said.

