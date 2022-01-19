Truck Dangles Off 330Ft Cliff For Three Days In China, Rescued

A truck driver in China’s city of Changzhi in Shanxi Province in the northern part of the nation was in a perilous position after his truck remained dangling off a steep 330 ft cliff for at least three days blocking a winding mountainous road.

The incident happened earlier this month on January 1.

The driver was caught in this precarious position in the narrow mountain road after his satellite navigation device led him to the dangerous route where the truck was stuck between the rock face on one side and a steep cliff on the other side.

According to reports by news agencies, the driver tried to reverse the lorry after he got stuck and while doing that the truck’s wheels slipped off the road leaving it dangling off the cliff. The truck did not tumble down the mountain immediately, however, the driver and a passenger managed to escape.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and attached several cables to the three jumper trucks to the dangling truck, attempting to pull the vehicle onto the road. The rescuers were finally able to pull the truck back on the road and prevented it from tumbling down after three days. The workers also faced a stiff challenge as the truck could have tumbled down taking with it the three jumper trucks.

The road was restored for normal operations on January 4.

