Trump Acolyte Kari Lake Follows in His Footsteps, Denies She Lost Arizona Governor Race

Former US President Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate for the Arizona gubernatorial race Kari lake declined to concede her race on Thursday. Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race but the former local news anchor did not concede and said she would ‘fight on’ in a new video.

For Kari Lake, election denialism was a major talking point on her campaign trail. Lake does not recognize Hobbs as winner. During her campaign trail, she pushed former US President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him and also made the same claim when she lost the polls.

The Associated Press has projected that Lake will lose the race.

She released a two-and-a-half-minute video where she focused on the long lines on election day and made false claims about voters in Maricopa county being disenfranchised. She threatened that she has assembled the “best and brightest" legal team, suggesting that she may launch a legal challenge.

“For two years I have been sounding the alarm about our election system in Arizona. And this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying. Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonans on election day is unforgivable," Lake said in her video.

There were equipment malfunctions in one-third of the polling locations in Maricopa county on November 8 but voters were able to cast their ballots. The officials there found a solution to the problems in the afternoon and a county judge also rejected the lawsuit filed by the Republican party that demanded to extend voting hours. The judge said there was no evidence that supports the claim that voters were disenfranchised.

Maricopa county board of supervisors’ chairman Bill Gates told the Guardian that they feel confident that every voter had the opportunity to vote and their votes have been counted and no one has been disenfranchised.

This did not stop misinformation from spreading regarding the elections and there were several people who said that election was a “scam", “a farce" and “unlawful’ during the first post-election meeting of the Maricopa county board, according to Arizona Republic.

Several Trump-backed candidates who pushed his “Big Lie", lost the races last week. Kari Lake, Blake Masters and JR Majewski were among them. Even though Majewski and Masters have conceded their races, Lake and Mark Finchem - a lawmaker from the far-right running for Arizona top election official - have declined to concede defeat.

