Trump Organization Fraud Trial Delayed After Witness Tests Positive for Covid

The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization went on hold on Tuesday after the company’s controller, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for Covid-19.

Jeffrey McConney, the prosecution witness, had been coughing during the testimony on Tuesday a day after he took the stand as the first witness in the trial, a report in Reuters said.

He tested positive after complaining of illness during Tuesday’s lunch break.

Justice Juan Merchan, who oversees the case in Manhattan Supreme Court, said the trial could resume on November 7 if the 67-year-old McConney felt better. He said court protocol called for McConney to isolate for six days.

Advertisement

The unexpected delay came after McConney testified that the Trump Organization paid well over $1 million in untaxed benefits for Allen Weisselberg, its longtime former chief financial officer.

McConney’s testimony could bolster prosecutors’ argument that the former president’s company improperly paid Weisselberg off-the-books benefits to keep him happy by reducing his tax bill, and save money itself.

The Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world, was charged in 2021 by the Manhattan district attorney’s office with awarding executive perks over 15 years without reporting the additional income to tax authorities, and falsely reporting bonuses as non-employee compensation.

If convicted, the Trump Organisation could be fined more than $1 million and could face difficulty in securing new loans and deals. Some partners and government entities could seek to cut ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the US Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for lodging and services while protecting Trump as a former president.

Neither Trump nor any of his children who have worked as Trump Organization executives are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump is not expected to testify or even attend the trial.

Advertisement

The case is one of several legal matters faced by Donald Trump, as the Republican former president, 76, weighs another White House run in 2024 after losing to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Read all the Latest News here