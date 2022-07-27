Truss Backers Accuse Sunak of ‘Mansplaining’, Tory Leader Davis Says Rishi More ‘Passionate’

Team Sunak faced allegations of mansplaining from Team Truss. Team Truss said on several occasions Sunak mansplained topics to Liz Truss during Monday night’s debate. During Monday’s debate there were several occasions where Sunak and Truss spoke over each other.

Mansplaining is an act of a man explaining any topic to a woman in a condescending manner.

Despite an Opinium poll suggesting that Sunak was the better performer following Monday’s debate, other polls suggested that Truss had a better performance. A YouGov survey said that the foreign secretary performed better than Sunak in every area covered in the debate, starting from taxes, Ukraine to China and inflation.

Conservative Party politician David Davis, who was also once a contender for the Conservative Party leadership race and lost to David Cameron in 2005, stood by Sunak and said that the former chancellor to the exchequer was more passionate about the issues than Truss.

“I think he’s passionate about these issues, he cares about them. He really does care about the fact that either us or our children will face phenomenal costs on this policy, life-destroying, you’d have to sell your house, move out. I think it actually reflects well on him that he’s that passionate about the policy," Davis was quoted as saying by news agency Sky News.

Sunak and Truss have clashed mostly over the UK economy, taxes and inflation. Truss says tax cuts are necessary for boosting growth, while Sunak warned that more borrowing is not the solution to the UK’s economic problems.

“We all took a decision to protect the economy and support the NHS through Covid … So the question is, should we pay that bill ourselves? Or, do we put it on the county’s credit card and pass the tab to our children?" Sunak told Truss.

Simon Clarke appeared to back Truss and said Sunak was being ‘more aggressive’ during the debate. The Tory minister told LBC Radio: “Everyone has to account for their own performance in these debates and make their points passionately."

Truss Emerges As New Favourite

Liz Truss following Monday night’s debate has emerged as the bookmaker’s favourite to win the Conservative Party leadership and the UK PM race.

Former chancellor the exchequer Rishi Sunak who has been the frontrunner in the odds placed by bookmakers fell short following the telecast of the BBC debate.

A poll was also conducted among the Conservative Party members where Sunak was trailing, news agency PTI reported.

Betting odds aggregator Oddschecker also sees Truss pulling ahead of Sunak, with a 75% chance of winning compared to Sunak’s 25%.

The odds are now in favour of Truss after Monday’s debate where both clashed over taxes, inflation and national security in the backdrop of growing Chinese and Russian aggression.

Another YouGov survey which consisted of 507 members of the Conservative Party also showed that Truss will be the final winner, with 63% voting her to be the successor to Boris Johnson.

The poll stats revealed the respondents feel Truss is more in touch with the electorate compared to Rishi Sunak.

(with inputs from PTI)

