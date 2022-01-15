Home » News » World » Tsunami Reaches Japan, 3-meter Waves Possible, Says Meteorological Agency

This picture taken on December 21, 2021, shows white gaseous clouds rising from the Hunga Ha'apai eruption seen from the Patangata coastline near Tongan capital Nuku'alofa. (Image: AFP)
AFP
Updated: January 15, 2022, 23:32 IST

Tsunami reached Japan late Saturday through early Sunday, and waves as high as three meters were possible, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said, hours after a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga.

The agency said a 1.2 metre (about four feet) tsunami reached the remote southern island of Amami Oshima around 11:55 pm (1455 GMT) Saturday before other areas along Japan’s Pacific coast observed smaller tsunami.

