Tsunami Reaches Japan, 3-meter Waves Possible, Says Meteorological Agency

Tsunami reached Japan late Saturday through early Sunday, and waves as high as three meters were possible, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said, hours after a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga.

The agency said a 1.2 metre (about four feet) tsunami reached the remote southern island of Amami Oshima around 11:55 pm (1455 GMT) Saturday before other areas along Japan’s Pacific coast observed smaller tsunami.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.