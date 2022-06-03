TTP And Council of Prominent Pakistani Tribal Elders Reach 3-month Ceasefire Agreement on Durand Line

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and a 50-member jirga (council) consisting of prominent tribal elders from Pakistan’s restive region bordering Afghanistan have struck a three-month ceasefire deal on the Durand Line, sources told CNN-News18. The talks were mediated by the Afghan Taliban government.

The TTP has agreed to not attack any civilian and Pakistani security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along the border or elsewhere in this period, said the sources.

The development comes days after in a global exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Afghanistan’s defence minister Mullah Yaqoob maintained that border disputes between the two countries were not bad enough to disrupt bilateral ties.

“Our relations with Pakistan on the Durand Line and on a regional basis are political in nature. Inshallah, our relations are good and there are no major issues between us. On the issue of boundaries, I would mention that both countries are separate and issues are bound to come up as is evident with other countries. However, these incidents are not serious enough to cause a disruption in our relations. We have made efforts to resolve the issues which come up between us through talks," he said.

The Durand Line passes through the present-day Pakistani provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWFP), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and Balochistan. It also includes 10 provinces in Afghanistan.

The TTP is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist militant groups operating along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban.

Former Senator Maulana Saleh Shah was leading the jirga to Afghanistan, comprising elders from all the major tribal districts of Pakistan, including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur, as well as the Malakand Division, according to reports.

Public representatives, including former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Shaukatullah Khan, Senator Dost Mohammad Khan Mehsud, and Senator Hilal Mohmand were also reportedly part of this delegation.

The jirga has returned to Pakistan and will be working on the demands of the TTP, said sources.

