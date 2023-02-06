After a massive earthquake killed nearly 1,900 people and injured thousands more in Central Turkey and northwest Syria, several buildings came tumbling down in front of people.

The callous destruction of the earthquake, that had several aftershocks was captured by people on camera and shared on social media.

In one such video, a six-story building comes crashing down seconds after the tremors. The building falls down like a deck of card, short-circuiting an electric pole and taking it down. A huge cloud of smoke and rubble float in the air as people run away from it.

In another video, people could be seen running for their life after a series of buildings collapsed like dominos in front of them.

Social media was flooded with the post destruction of the earthquake. Rescue workers and residents in multiple cities searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and concrete.

The earthquake, with a magnitude 7.8 quake, hit before sunrise in bitter winter weather and is the worst to strike Turkey in a century, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Turkish President Erdogan said over 900 people have died and news outlets from Syria have said over 580 people have died, taking the death toll to over 1,400.

Several thousands are injured and world leaders are sending teams and essential items to help Turkey mitigate the impact of the earthquake. Several aftershocks and one independent earthquake has struck southern Turkey and adjoining areas after the initial major earthquake.

Tremors from the powerful earthquake that rocked Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday were felt as far away as Greenland, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said.

The first 7.8-magnitude quake struck at 04:17 am (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles) near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to around two million people, the US Geological Survey said.

A hospital in Turkey collapsed, and patients, including newborns, were evacuated from facilities in Syria.

