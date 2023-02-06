A massive earthquake of 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey on Monday killing at least 15 people. The toll is threatened to climb much higher because many buildings were destroyed in the strong tremor.

The aftershock of the earthquake was felt in some other countries including Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the UK, Iraq, and Georgia.

Several videos have emerged on social media showing buildings collapse, chandeliers in mosques swinging with tremor, and supermarkets destroyed.

A video of the earthquake from Diyarbakir in Turkey shows a building collapsing after the tremor. The eight-second video captures the exact moment when the building is reduced to a pile of concrete and dust with a rattling thunder.

Another video, posted by BNO News, shows a neighbourhood in southern Turkey reducing to a pile of rubble. The video shows the site where many apartment buildings collapsed in the powerful earthquake.

A Twitter user has also posted a video which shows a survivor being pulled out of the rubble of a building. According to initial reports, 200 injuries have been reported in Aleppo, Hama and Latakia as a result of the earthquake. The injuries in Turkey is not known as the rescue operations are underway.

Meanwhile, Italy has issued an alert for possible tsunami waves following the earthquake in Turkey.

Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. Duzce was one of the regions hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 — the worst to hit Turkey in decades.

That quake killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate Istanbul, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

