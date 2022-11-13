Turkey: Six Dead, Several Injured as Explosion Hits Istanbul’s Thoroughfare, Prez Erdogan Condemns 'Vile Attack'

At least six people died and several others were injured in a massive explosion that rocked Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Turkey on Sunday. President Erdogan condemned the incident and called it a ‘vile attack’.

“The explosion, the cause of which was unknown, occurred in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists," Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted.

Widely shared footage from the incident showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene in Istiklal Street of the Beyoglu district. State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known, a Reuters report said.

The cause of the explosion was not clear, but as per social media users, shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down, news agency AP reported.

According to images posted on social media at the time of the explosion, it was accompanied by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions. A large black crater was also visible in those images, as well as several bodies lying on the ground nearby.

Soon after the incident, panic ensued on the streets of Istanbul, with several local reports suggesting it was a terror attack orchestrated by a suicide bomber.

According to AFP, the explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm on Sunday, reported the television channel NTV which said there were “injured" people.

“I was 50-55 metres (yards) away, suddenly there was the noise of an explosion. I saw three or four people on the ground," witness Cemal Denizci, 57, told AFP.

“People were running in panic. The noise was huge. There was black smoke. The noise was so strong, almost deafening," he said. Parents swept their children up into their arms as they fled the area.

Notably, Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

