Turkey Faces Threat of Being Added to 'Grey List' by FATF for Money Laundering, Terror Financing

The global financial watchdog may approve the decision to put Turkey on the ‘grey list’ as it failed in its approach to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, the London-based Financial Times reported.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review has recommended that Turkey should be subject to special monitoring by the task force’s International co-operation review group. The process is known as ‘grey-listing’ and after this Turkey will join 22 other states including Albania, Morocco, Syria, South Sudan and Yemen.

The FT report also states that the 39-member plenary was ‘very likely’ to endorse the recommendation, according to one of the officials, while the other said that approval was expected to be a mere formality. Reportedly, the decision is due to be formally announced today.

The top Govt of India sources responded to this and said that this is another evidence on how Turkey is joining hands with Pakistan. “We have proof of how Turkey is involved in anti-India sentiments with Pakistan and the country coming to ‘grey list’ will prove how they want the world to be unsettled with these wrong doings," sources said.

The FT report also states that the foreign investment in Turkey is already close to the lowest level reached during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s almost 20 years at the helm.

