A massive earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing over 1,500 people.

Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, Lebanon and Cyprus were centred north of Gaziantep, a Turkish provincial capital.

Turkey stopped oil flows to Ceyhan export terminal on the Mediterranean coast as a precaution, although no leaks were detected on the pipelines feeding crude to the facility, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The quake was the strongest earthquake in Turkey since 1939, when a powerful temblor struck eastern city of Erzincan and killed about 33,000 people, the report said quoting Okan Tuysuz, a professor of geology at Istanbul Technical University.

At least 386 people were killed in Syria as buildings collapsed after the powerful earthquake in neighbouring Turkey. It killed at least 239 people and left at least another 648 injured in government-controlled parts of Syria, including the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus.

Syrian news agency SANA said the earthquake was felt from Latakia on the coast in the west to Damascus.

“This earthquake is the strongest since the National Earthquake Centre was founded in 1995," Raed Ahmed, who heads the centre, told SANA.

Turkey lies in one of the world’s most active seismic zones and is crossed by numerous fault lines.

Earlier in 1999, around 18,000 were killed, including about 1,000 in Istanbul, in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey. Duzce was one of the regions hit by the 7.4-magnitude earthquake, which was the worst to hit Turkey in decades.

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people.

And in October the same year, a magnitude-7.0 quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.

