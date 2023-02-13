Turkey Rubs Salt on Pakistan’s Wounds, Allows Qatar Emir’s Visit to Quake-Hit Nation After No to Sharif

Two days after Turkey cancelled Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the earthquake-hit country, saying they were “busy in the earthquake rescue and relief operations", it gave the go-ahead to Qatar’s Emir to visit along with a high-level delegation.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Turkey on Sunday and met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Friday, the Emir had donated 50 million Qatari riyals for the earthquake-affected people in Turkey and Syria. Qatar also provided initial aid represented by an air bridge equipped with relief and health materials and a rescue team. To add to this, they also provided 10,000 mobile homes and tonnes of its aid arrived at the Turkish airport in Adana.

The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to 33,000 on Sunday, with the United Nations warning that the final number may double.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Pakistan’s information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said PM Sharif will leave for Ankara on Wednesday morning. “He will express his condolences and condolences to President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan for the destruction of the earthquake, the loss of life, and the people of Turkey. Due to Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey, the APC convened on Thursday is being postponed, a new date will be announced in consultation with the allies," she added.

However, according to a source in the Pakistan Foreign Office, Sharif cancelled his visit on Turkish officials’ request as Ankara is “busy in the earthquake rescue and relief operations".

The decision of Pakistan’s top brass to visit Turkey amid a debilitating economic crisis in the country was criticised by the civil society and media.

The Pakistan government sent medical squads, search and rescue teams, and relief materials via two military aircraft and one passenger plane to Turkey to help rescue victims, according to the military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The air contingents left for Adana via Special Pakistan Air Force aircraft on February 6 night to carry out relief operations in Turkey. The contingents will stay in Turkey till the rescue and relief operations are completed, the ISPR said.

