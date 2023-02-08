By: News Desk
The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday has passed 7,800 as of Tuesday evening. In Turkey, officials said that 5,894 died and more than 32,000 were injured. In Syria, the death toll rose to 1,932.
Ovgun Ahmet Ercan, an earthquake expert, spoke to news outlet the Economist and said that he estimates 180,000 people or more may be trapped under the rubble and most of them are dead
AFAD, the Turkish disaster management agency, said it received reports that over 11,342 buildings have collapsed. It confirmed late Tuesday night that it can confirm about the collapse of 5,775 buildings. It rescued more than 8,000 people from the debris. At least 380,000 Turkish citizens now remain in government shelters or hotels
War-torn Syria - already affected by a 12-year-old civil war - has been devastated by the Monday earthquake. India sent over 6 tons of relief material including 3 truck loads of general and protective gear, emergency use medicines, syringes and equipment including ECG machines, monitors and other essential medical items
On Tuesday evening, the combined death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday neared 8,000. At least 5,894 people have died in Turkey and in Syria the death toll has reached 1,932. These numbers are expected to rise as tens of hundreds remain trapped beneath the rubble.
On Tuesday, the picture became clearer regarding the enormous humanitarian emergency that the 7.8-magnitude earthquake has triggered. In remote towns of Turkey, the rescue teams are stretched thin and in war-torn northwestern Syria, which also has faced massive devastation, entire hospitals have collapsed.
The region recorded more than 100 aftershocks and 1 independent earthquake after the major earthquake.
Harsh weather conditions have also hampered the rescue efforts. In Turkey, rescue teams face problems due to freezing temperatures and in Syria efforts were hampered due to the rain
