A state of emergency has been declared for the next three months for the 10 provinces affected by the earthquake.

On Tuesday, the picture became clearer regarding the enormous humanitarian emergency that the 7.8-magnitude earthquake has triggered. In remote towns of Turkey, the rescue teams are stretched thin and in war-torn northwestern Syria, which also has faced massive devastation, entire hospitals have collapsed.

The region recorded more than 100 aftershocks and 1 independent earthquake after the major earthquake.

Harsh weather conditions have also hampered the rescue efforts. In Turkey, rescue teams face problems due to freezing temperatures and in Syria efforts were hampered due to the rain

