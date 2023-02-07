Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE: Over 4,000 Dead, WHO Says Toll Could Cross 20,000, Freezing Temp Delays Rescue Ops; India Sends NDRF Team

War-torn Syria said Monday that aid sent after the earthquake will reach all its population, even though Damascus does not control all of its territory. Asked if aid donated to Syria — some areas are held by rebels — would reach all of the population, Syria’s UN envoy Bassam Sabbagh said it would.

“We assure the UN that we are ready to help and to coordinate to provide assistance to all Syrians in all territory of Syria," Sabbagh said after meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convey a Syrian government request for aid.

“We are ready to help also those who wanted to provide the help in all Syria," he stressed.