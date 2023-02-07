The major earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has now killed more than 4,000 people and injured tens of thousands, with numbers expected to rise further.

A 7.9-magnitude quake hit Turkey’s Osmaniye province when people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather which has contributed to the misery of the survivors and hardened the conditions for rescue officials.

Several hundreds are still believed to be trapped under the rubble and experts fear that the freezing temperatures will make it harder for them to survive.

In Turkey, vice president Fuat Otkay said 2,379 people were killed and 14,483 injured.

In Syria, government officials said 1,444 people died and several thousands injured.

The extent of loss of life and livelihoods in Syria remains unclear because the northwestern part of the country is held by anti-government rebels and those areas, too, have been severely impacted by the earthquake.

Government figures have said that 3,411 people were injured in Syria.

It should be noted that the rescue operations in both affected countries are far from over and is expected to continue throughout this week and the next.

The earthquake struck at 4:17am on early morning Monday at a depth of about 18 kilometres near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to around two million people, the US Geological Survey said.

Later, Denmark’s geological institute said that the tremors were felt in the east coast of Greenland after the main quake struck Turkey.

On Monday afternoon, another earthquake - an independent earthquake, not an aftershock - of 7.7-magnitude struck an area 67 kms off the north-east of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, at a depth of 2km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Seismologists have said that more than 100 smaller aftershocks have struck Turkey and adjoining areas after Monday’s earthquake.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the death toll could rise to over 20,000.

Catherine Smallwood, WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, told AFP: “There’s continued potential of further collapses to happen so we do often see in the order of eight fold increases on the initial numbers."

According to a report by Reuters, rescuers and those who have been rescued from the rubble in Turkey’s Hatay, were heard crying for help.

The people said that there were people crying for help from beneath the rubble but rescuers were unable to reach out to them.

The chief of the Syrian National Earthquake Centre, Raed Ahmed, told AFP that this is the biggest earthquake that his centre has recorded since its inception.

A reporter in her 20s, Melisa Salman, told AFP that she felt it was “the apocalypse".

“That was the first time we have ever experienced anything like that. We thought it was the apocalypse," Melisa was quoted as saying by the news agency. She hails from Turkey’s in the southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

In Sanliurfa, rescuers continued to pull people inch-by-inch from beneath the rubble. Authorities in Ankara said that nearly 4,900 buildings flattened due to the earthquake.

There have been reports that civilians in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern part were digging through the rubble with their bare hands.

Though Syrian government officials have said help will reach all Syrians, it remains unclear if northwestern Syria will receive aid in a timely manner as government forces and rebels remain locked in a decades-long battle.

