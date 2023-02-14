Home » News » World » Turkey-Syria Earthquake: UAE Entrepreneur from Kerala Donates Rs 11 Crore for Relief Efforts

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: UAE Entrepreneur from Kerala Donates Rs 11 Crore for Relief Efforts

Thousands of families have been displaced after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region on February 6, killing nearly 35,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 18:05 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

Quake-hit residents receive relief supplies at a stadium in Kahramanmaras in Turkey (AFP Photo)
Quake-hit residents receive relief supplies at a stadium in Kahramanmaras in Turkey (AFP Photo)

In a bid to support the rescue and rehabilitation efforts after one of the deadliest earthquakes in Turkey, a UAE-based entrepreneur from Kerala made a donation of Rs 11 crore as aid for earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Thousands of families have been displaced after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region on February 6, killing nearly 35,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings made the Rs 11 crore donation to Emirates Red Crescent that is helping with relief efforts in the region. According to the World Health Organization, the natural disaster could affect up to 23 million people.

“The fund will be used to support rescue efforts by providing medicine and other supplies, relocating those who have lost their homes, and rehabilitating victims and their families," Vayalil said. “My heart goes out to all affected by the devastating earthquake, and I hope this contribution will support their needs," the popular philanthropist added.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Vayalil who is also the son-in-law of billionaire business magnate MA Yusuf Ali has made several contributions to aid efforts in India, including significant contributions to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

He also joined The Giving Pledge, an initiative created by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and business magnate Warren Buffett to support worthy causes around the world.

Those helping in the quake-hit region have turned their attention to the homeless who remain in the bitter cold. Turkey’s Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum said some 42,000 buildings had either collapsed, were in urgent need of demolition, or been severely damaged across 10 cities.

A lack of water, food, medicine, body bags and cranes in the disaster zone was expressed by dozens of residents and first responders in the first days after the quake, and many criticized Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) for its slow and centralised response.

Advertisement

 (With agency Inputs)

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 14, 2023, 18:04 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 18:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Share Photos From Their Pre-wedding Functions In Jaisalmer On Valentine's Day, See Pics

+10PHOTOS

Valentine's Day 2023: Get Ready For Romantic Date With These Sexy Celebrity-approved Outfits