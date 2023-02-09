Twitter Down in Turkey as Criticism Mounts, Elon Musk Says Ankara to Re-enable Full Access 'Shortly'

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said that the company has been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform in the country will be re-enable in the country shortly.

“Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be re-enabled shortly" Musk said in a tweet without providing any additional details on timing.

The statement comes amid reports that Twitter became inaccessible on major Turkish mobile providers as online criticism mounted of the government’s response to the deadly earthquake.

The netblocks.org social media monitor showed Twitter becoming throttled and then completely blocked across all major cell phone providers.

Turkish police have detained 18 people since Monday’s earthquake over “provocative" social media posts that criticised how President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has been dealing with the disaster.

The 7.8-magnitude tremor and its aftershocks killed around 15,000 people in southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.

Turkish social media have been filled with posts by people complaining about a lack of search and rescue efforts in their provinces.

Turkey’s opposition leaders and celebrities warned that Twitter’s absence threatened to disrupt rescue efforts and humanitarian relief work.

“Let’s stop this disgrace immediately," the secular main opposition CHP party’s leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu declared. “We know everything they are trying to hide."

