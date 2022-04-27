Twitter Policy Head Vijaya Gadde Cried At Board Meeting Following Elon Musk Takeover; Billionaire Slams Her For Censoring News Agency

Twitter’s policy and legal head Vijaya Gadde getting emotional during a board meeting over fears that Elon Musk may change how Twitter operates has led to reactions from both sides of the political spectrum.

Advertisement

An article by Politico was tweeted by the senior editor of news agency the Hill and conservative commentator Saagar Enjeti where it was revealed that Gadde broke down into tears while discussing with other Twitter employees the outcome of the Elon Musk takeover.

“Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover," Enjeti tweeted.

Enjeti was referring to decisions taken by Gadde regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story and the alleged use of his father, US president Joe Biden’s position, to influence business deals with corrupt officials in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Elon Musk also responded to the tweet by Saagar Enjeti. “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organisation for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate," Musk, who will own Twitter.

Advertisement

Most conservatives feel similar to what Musk felt. An important news story could have consequences in the US elections and accuse Big Tech executives of silencing a real story. Gadde was instrumental in suspending former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence and also took the step of scrapping all political advertising from the platform.

Elon Musk has portrayed himself as a free speech absolutist and said that following the takeover will make the website’s algorithm be open-source. Musk also defined free speech yesterday in a tweet. “By “free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.

If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," Musk tweeted.

Some users lauded Musk’s view but some also pointed out that not all people abide by the law made by the country’s government but users pointed out to them that Elon Musk was referring to laws in the US since Twitter is based in the US.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.