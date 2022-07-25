Two Dead, Several Injured in Shooting at Los Angeles Park

Two people died while at least five others were injured after a gunfire erupted on Sunday at a park in Los Angeles where a car show was being held, reports said.

As per the LA Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:50 pm at Peck Park in LAs San Pedro neighborhood.

The LA Fire Department initially said that seven people were injured and were taken to hospitals, however, an official later confirmed that two of those injured succumbed to their injuries.

The LAPD had tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation and later in a press briefing.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.

