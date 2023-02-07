Two planes, a passenger jet operated by Southwest airlines and a FedEx cargo plane, came as close as 100 feet from colliding on February 4 in Texas’ Austin International Airport. A report by CNN, citing American federal investigators, said that the pilot of the FedEx cargo plane averted the disaster.

The air traffic controllers at Austin’s international airport gave an all-clear to FedEx Boeing 767 and a departing Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 jet allowing them to use the same runway.

The FedEx crew realised that they were overflying the Southwest passenger plane. Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told CNN that the FedEx crew were the first to realise that they were using the same runway which the departing Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 jet was using.

The pilot on the FedEx cargo plane asked the Southwest crew to abort takeoff. The FedEx cargo plane climbed aborting its own landing and averting a collision, the Federal Aviation Administration said, according to CNN.

The NTSB chairwoman applauded the FedEx flight crew as well as its pilot and said that they saved 128 people from a potential accident. Homendy said that the distance between both planes was less than 100 feet.

The air traffic controllers cleared the departure of the Southwest airlines passenger flight when the FedEx jet was about 3.2 nautical miles away from the runway 18 Left, Homendy told CNN. They also told the FedEx crew that their aircraft could land on the runway 18 Left when the FedEx flight was 2.19 nautical miles away.

The CNN report pointed out that Austin airport does not have the Airport Surface Detection Equipment, or ASDE, which issues notifications to controllers and prevents such kinds of collisions. The technology is being used at only 35 airports. American airports started adopting the technology in 2017 following recommendation from the NTSB.

In January, the ASDE prevented a collision between a taxiing and departing aircraft at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport.

On Saturday, the air traffic controllers could see the FedEx plane on their radar but they could not spot the Southwest Airlines flight preparing for takeoff on the ground, Homendy told CNN.

