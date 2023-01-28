The Memphis police department released four videos which have put the US on edge as protesters gather in big cities to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the police departments across the country.

The videos reveal how five police officers from the Memphis Police Department - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith - brutally assaulted 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

In three of the four videos, observers on social media and news reports caught one moment in particular. The cries of ‘Mom, mom’ from a bloodied Tyre Nichols.

As Tyre Nichols called out for his mother - his house was 100 yards away from where the police officers assaulted him - the cops were spraying pepper spray on his face and eyes, batoning him and sitting on top of him in order to subdue him.

News media outlets based in the US and independent experts talking to American TV news channels claim that the video shows Tyre Nichols neither was violent, nor was he restraining himself from the arrest.

The police officers following the events of January 7 - the day of the assault - have made several claims like Nichols was recklessly driving, lunged at police officers and evading arrest. However, experts say the videos suggest that Tyre Nichols was subjected to brutality at the hands of the five policemen.

Nichols was finally taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where he died after succumbing to his injuries, three days later.

“When I walked into the hospital, I saw my son - I already knew what they did. I don’t need to see a video to show me what they did. I saw the end results. My son is dead," RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father," Joe Biden said.

Memphis residents are also shocked that Wells died at the hands of five Black policemen, in a city mostly populated by Black American citizens, raising questions regarding the culture of brutality within America’s police.

