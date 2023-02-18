Home » News » World » U.N. Allocates USD 250 Million for Crises Like Famine Threat in Africa

U.N. Allocates USD 250 Million for Crises Like Famine Threat in Africa

This is the largest-ever allocation from our United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, said Antonio Guterres

Reuters

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 18:38 IST

ADDIS ABABA

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (Image: Reuters)
The United Nations will spend $250 million from its emergency fund to tackle “forgotten crises’ around the world, including helping communities that are facing the risk of famine in Africa, its secretary general said on Saturday.

“I’m announcing the largest-ever allocation from our United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund," Antonio Guterres told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual African Union summit in Ethiopia.

