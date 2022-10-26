‘Don’t Need to Choose Sides,’ UAE Minister Praises Jaishankar on India’s Foreign Policy, Says ‘Very Impressed’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been receiving applause for putting India’s position on geopolitical situation, especially on the Russia-Ukraine war, firmly on the world stage. Several video clips of his speeches went viral in which he slammed critiques of India over oil purchase from Russia.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence is also impressed by Jaishankar’s speeches on India’s foreign policy. “Historically, the world was unipolar, bipolar, or tripolar, where you had to choose sides. I am very impressed by your minister of foreign affairs — I see some of his speeches. One thing is very clear for both UAE and India is that we don’t need to choose sides," Omar Sultan Al Olama said, according to ANI.

The UAE minister made the remarks virtually at the event called CyFY2022 to discuss technology, security, and society.

“At the end, geopolitics is determined by the best interest of certain parties. …The model that existed historically is unfortunately no longer here. Today a country needs to think about its best interests," he added.

India has taken an Independent stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. It has been calling for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. India has maintained that there can be no military solution to the conflict and it is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

