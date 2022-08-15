UK Declares Drought in Eight Regions, Records Driest July since 1935

The UK Environment Agency declared drought conditions in eight regions of south and east England. The agency will also include West Midlands and Yorkshire in the coming weeks, news agency the Guardian reported.

River flows in the UK will remain exceptionally low at least until October, the agency said. It also said that drier than normal conditions will remain across much of the south and east of England during the autumn season.

July 2022 was the driest July on record since 1935. The UK recorded above average rainfall only in February this year.

Advertisement

Many parts of Europe are suffering due to heatwaves and forest fires. The European Drought Observatory said that 47% of the EU is under drought warning, as per data received at the end of July. It also said 15% of the EU remains in severe water deficient conditions.

Temperatures across much of the UK hovered above 30°C with Charlwood, Surrey recording a high of 34.9°C.

Essential shipping in Germany has been disrupted due to low water levels in the Rhine river. Several French towns are short of drinking water. Water levels have also fallen across large parts of the Po River in Italy.

European cities are also experiencing record high temperatures. Last Thursday, France and Spain recorded high temperatures with France’s Navarrenx recording 41°C on Thursday and Durban-Corbières recording 41.8°C on Friday.

On Saturday, mercury levels hit 44.5°C in Formentera, setting the record for highest recorded temperature for the Balearic Islands. An area of 6,000 hectares in Spain have been destroyed due to wildfires and 1,500 people have been evacuated.

The average temperature in Spain throughout the month of July was 25.6°C. It was the hottest July recorded for Spain. There will be some respite this week due to showers but Europe could likely experience another heatwave in the final week of August.

Advertisement

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said that the Antarctic sea ice in July was the lowest on record since it started keeping records 44 years ago. The ice extent reached 15.3m sq. km marking a record low extent in June. This is also 7% lower than the average ice extent recorded between 1991 to 2020. Throughout May and July much of the continent recorded higher than normal temperatures.

(with inputs from the Guardian)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here