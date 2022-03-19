UK Ex-PM David Cameron Drives Truck To Poland With Humanitarian Aid For Ukrainians

David Cameron, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, earlier this week shared photos of him driving a truck on his way to Poland to deliver donations to Ukrainian refugees there. In a series of tweets, Cameron said that he was driving a lorry to the eastern European nation with goods collected by Oxfordshire food project Chippy Larder.

Cameron said that the aid contained ‘nappies to sanitary products’ as well as ‘warm clothes and first-aid kits’. He said that he along with his two colleagues will hand over the donations to the Red Cross upon reaching Poland. “I’m currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross. It’s going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way," Cameron tweeted.

“The generosity of the community in West Oxfordshire - and of the British people more generally - has been typically phenomenal, stepping up to help our neighbours in their hour of need," he said in another tweet. Cameron also mentioned that he has been a volunteer at Chippy Larder for the last two years and is known for providing low-cost food to people in Chipping Norton. Chippy Larder began its own collection two weeks ago.

He lauded the community for the generosity and said that their response to the call for help was ‘phenomenal’. Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, thanked the former prime minister and the British people for their support. He, however, urged that cash donations would be better than bulky items. He said money would be better placed. “The message is simple: if you can, give a couple of pounds rather than bring stuff in a bag,"Prystaiko was quoted as saying by news agency BBC.

