UK Extends Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Programme to All Adults

All adults in Britain will now be able to get a third Covid jab, a government scientific advisory body said Monday, as concern mounted about the spread of the new Omicron variant.

“We’re advising that the booster programme should now be extended to adults aged 18 to 39 years old," said Wei Shen Lim, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.