UK Extends Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Programme to All Adults

There have been a lot of discussions around booster shots recently, with experts weighing in on the option to ramp up immunity among immuno-compromised individuals. (Reuters)
A government scientific advisory body said that concern has mounted about the spread of the new Omicron variant.

AFP
Updated: November 29, 2021, 21:43 IST

All adults in Britain will now be able to get a third Covid jab, a government scientific advisory body said Monday, as concern mounted about the spread of the new Omicron variant.

“We’re advising that the booster programme should now be extended to adults aged 18 to 39 years old," said Wei Shen Lim, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

