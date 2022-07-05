Big Blow to Boris Johnson Govt in UK as Ministers Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid Quit Amid Series of Scandals

In a huge setback to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his two key cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Finance minister Rishi Sunak announced his resignation, moments after Health Secretary Sajid Javid declared that he is stepping down.

This comes as Johnson tried to apologise for the scandal involving a sexual misconduct allegation against one of his MP-minister, Chris Pincher.

Sharing his resignation letter to the PM on Twitter, Sajid Javid said he could “no longer continue in good conscience."

He stated in the letter, “It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership — and you have therefore lost my confidence too". He also said that several lawmakers and the public have lost confidence in Johnson’s ability to govern in the national interest.

Sunak, who had reportedly clashed with Johnson in private about spending, shared his statement on Twitter. “For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly."

“However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

The resignations from the two key ministers came as Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake by not realising that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him.

“In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everyone who’s been badly affected by it," Johnson told broadcasters.

Johnson, who has come under huge pressure amid the scandal, had won a vote of no-confidence last month, during which 148 of his own Conservative MPs voted against him.

(With agency inputs)

