A shortage of apples and pears could strike the UK as it already faces a shortage of tomatoes, lettuce and other fresh produce, according to a report by the Guardian.

The report said that British growers are planting one-third of the number of trees needed to maintain orchards. The growers told the news outlet that their returns when they sell to supermarkets are not enough to sustain them.

The British Apples and Pears trade association which represents the majority of the industry in the UK said 10 lakh trees will have to be planted each year to maintain the UK’s 5,500 hectares (13,590 acres) of production.

They said farmers planned to order just 480,000 apple and pear trees but that has been slashed to 330,000, according to the report.

They also pointed out that supermarkets are not ready to pay extra for the increased costs of heating. Ali Capper, the chief of the British Apples and Pears trade association, said fruit growers’ costs have increased by 23% due to rising picking, energy, haulage and packaging costs and the returns are less than 1%.

“The majority of growers are losing money. This is a very serious situation. The future of apple and pear growing in the UK is seriously in doubt," Capper was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Since last week, some of the UK’s largest supermarkets, like Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons have been limiting sales of some fruit and vegetables. High electricity prices coupled with cold temperatures in Spain and floods in Morocco harming the harvest of tomatoes and lettuce has contributed to the shortage which could last up to a month.

The UK imports around 95% of its tomatoes and 90% of its lettuces from Spain and North Africa, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

A section of the public also believe that the high prices could also be due to Brexit because increased costs and bureaucracy affected shipments. Fruit growers speaking to the Guardian said that they are also planning to quit the industry.

Supermarkets Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons have imposed limits on sale of tomatoes, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflowers and raspberry punnets, according to a BBC report.

