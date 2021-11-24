Home » News » World » UK Govt Urges All Nationals to Leave Ethiopia Immediately

UK Govt Urges All Nationals to Leave Ethiopia Immediately

People hold papers showing messages of ‘NO More’ as they protest against purported fake news during the send-off ceremony for New military recruits who are joining the Ethiopian National Defence Force in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 24, 2021. (AFP)
Britain on Wednesday urged its nationals to leave Ethiopia, citing the potential for fighting to move closer to the capital, Addis Ababa.

London // Updated: November 24, 2021, 20:14 IST

Britain on Wednesday urged its nationals to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, citing the potential for fighting to move closer to the capital, Addis Ababa.

“I am urging all British nationals — whatever their circumstance — to leave immediately while commercial flights are readily available and (the airport) remains open," Africa minister Vicky Ford said in a statement.

first published: November 24, 2021, 20:14 IST