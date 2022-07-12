UK Heatwave: National Emergency If Mercury Hits 40°C; Train Tracks Catch Fire

Soaring heatwaves in the UK led to fires on railway lines as the timber beams inside it caught fire on Monday. The UK’s railway authorities have imposed speed restrictions to reduce the chances of accidents or damage to passengers.

The flaming train tracks occurred in south London’s Battersea which led to suspension of train services between Victoria and Brixton.

Network Rail authorities said they launched an investigation into the incident and said there was a possibility that a stray spark caught the fire, according to news agency MailOnline.

Warnings were issued saying that due to heat the train lines could expand and sometimes buckle. “With extremely hot temperatures expected this week, our specialist weather teams will be monitoring key hotspot locations to make sure we can keep services running safely and reliably for passengers," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Residents in much of the UK and Wales were urged to ration water as the weatherman issued an amber warning citing ‘exceptionally high’ temperatures.

The Met Office said that the east Midlands, east of England, London, southeast, northeast, northwest, southwest, wales, west Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber faced heatwave on Monday.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday said that the government will declare a national health emergency if temperatures soar beyond 40°C.

Ministers are meeting to draw a response to the soaring temperatures and a Cobra meeting was held at Downing Street to discuss means to address the crisis.

“There’s a possibility of a level four heatwave. If it gets above 104°F (40°C), then it is likely to be a level four heatwave for the first time," a UKHSA spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.

Forecasters have not ruled out the possibility that the temperatures could touch 40°C. They said if that happens, the UKHSA will trigger a level four emergency which means that due to excessive heat ‘illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy’.

The weatherman also said that northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will see patches of light rain but it will be in small amounts and may not offer respite from the scorching heat.

(with inputs from The Independent, Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail)

