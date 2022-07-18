UK Heatwave: People Urged Not Travel Via Trains, Schools Closed In Several Counties

Faced by one of the harshest heatwaves, the citizens of the UK start their Monday with a red warning coming into force. The Met Office said that temperatures are expected to rise to 41°C in the coming two days setting a new record for highest temperatures recorded.

The first-ever red extreme heat warning will remain in force across large parts of England for Monday and Tuesday and southern Scotland and Wales will be under an amber warning.

The government urged people to not travel by train starting Monday but urged schools to remain open. It said ‘people should be resilient enough to enjoy the sunshine’.

The Network Rail asked people to take trains only if it’s necessary. It also said that the train tracks will be painted white to prevent them from buckling due to the heat. Earlier this month, train tracks caught fire at south London’s Battersea due to excessive heat. Schools will remain closed in Nottinghamshire and Hampshire counties among others.

Dominic Raab while speaking to Sky News said: “We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place."

He further added: “Obviously there is some common-sense practical advice we are talking about: stay hydrated, stay out of the sun at the hottest times, wear sun cream."

The UK Health Security Agency for the past two weeks issued the same warning and reiterated that the heatwave could lead to illnesses and deaths among those who are fit and healthy and its effects are not limited to high-risk groups.

Victor Adebowale, the National Health Service (NHS) Confederation chair, told news agency the Times Radio that the hospitals in the UK are not equipped for fighting health issues which could arise from the heatwave.

“In many cases you’ve got buildings that are unsuited to deal with the normal business of getting patients treated in and out, let alone in the hot weather," Adebowale was quoted as saying by the news agency.

He said many hospitals, primary care centers and general practitioners who practice in certain sites are old buildings without proper air conditioning or fans.

Adebowale warned that it will not be fun for the next couple of days.

The General, Municipal, Boilermakers’ and Allied Trade Union or the GMB Union has said that workers should not be working in temperatures above 25°C. It also said that dress codes during heat waves should be relaxed and employers should provide more breaks, water and sun cream.

