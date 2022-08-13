UK High Commissioner Apologises for Visa Delays, Urges Indians to Not Book Air Tickets Earlier

The UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis earlier this week apologised to Indian citizens for the visa delays and advised people to buy airline tickets only after they get their visas.

Ellis said that Indians who are planning to visit the UK should not book their airline tickets before getting the visas citing the delays in visa processing across the UK, Schengen States, Canada and the US.

He said the UK is expecting a large number of Indian students who plan to join its colleges later this year and the High Commission is taking every measure to ensure timely delivery of the visas.

“Many apologies, as I know this is causing a lot of problems… I want to apologise to everyone who has been affected by this and the distress which it gives you," Ellis said.

He also outlined why there are delays. Ellis said that there is an ‘unprecedented’ surge in demand for UK visas as Covid relaxations are eased. Global events like the war on Ukraine have also led to delays.

The UK High Commission will dedicate more resources to resolve the issues. It will train more people as well to address the delays, Ellis further said.

It was also pointed out that the priority visa service remains open and accessible to all. Ellis urged visa applicants to make sure their papers are in order.

“We want to see an unprecedented number of Indian students coming to the UK this year and we will do everything we can to make sure that you get your visa on time. But again, follow the guidance to the letter," Ellis said in a video posted on Twitter.

On Friday, the UK High Commission in Delhi tweeted: “ Priority and Super Priority visas are available for Student visas. We anticipate high demand over the next few weeks so recommend that you apply for your visa as soon as possible. Remember, it can take time to prepare your supporting documents so start this now."

Many Indian passengers are suffering losses as they booked their tickets and hotel accommodations before getting their visas. They are also ending up paying large amounts of money in cancellation fees due to the delay in processing visa applications.

