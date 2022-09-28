UK: Hindus Stage Protest Outside Guardian Office Over 'Misleading, Biased Coverage' of Leicester Violence

Several Hindus in the UK gathered on Wednesday in front of the Guardian News office in London to protest against the media house’s “misleading and biased coverage" of the Leicester violence. The protestors claimed that the Guardian has projected the Hindu community in a bad light.

A press release issued on Tuesday said, “As a result of Hindu hate-filled articles in The Guardian, a vigil will take place outside their premises" at Kings Place, London. The “misleading coverage" in The Guardian causing the protest of the Hindus is credited to journalists Jessica Murray, Aina J Khan, and Rajeev Syal.

The protestors were seen holding placards that read ‘Hindu Lives Matter’, ‘Stop putting lives at risk’, ‘Stop spreading fake news’, ‘Stop demonising Hindus’, ‘Hindu is peace’, etc.

Advertisement

They also handed over a memorandum to the Chief of Security of the Guardian. It was addressed to the editor of the media house, Katharine Viner and the protestors have sought response to it.

A Hindu community leader said that such “biased" articles are written by those sitting in India to propagate their anti-Hindu agenda. “There is no standard of professional journalism in Guardian coming from Delhi," a Hindu community leader was quoted as saying by OpIndia.

Several photos and videos of the demonstration were shared on Twitter.

Former BBC journalist Shiv Kant told India Narrative in an exclusive video interview earlier this week that radicalisation among the Muslims has been on the rise in the UK for a while now.

The British mainstream media, including The Guardian and the BBC, found themselves caught in a web of misreporting by their reporters and writers-eventually setting an agenda in favour of radical Muslims. Many of the untruths reported by the UK’s widely respected media houses only helped in furthering animosity towards the Hindus. The BBC made a half-baked effort to say that it peddled misinformation.

Advertisement

With strict police action and investigations in Leicester and Birmingham, London was spared the fire and fury of Muslim mobs attacking temples. The police in Leicester is, meanwhile, untangling the web of Muslim outsiders called in from other parts of the UK to fan violence in an otherwise peaceful city.

The investigations have swung to critically look at the role of Majid Freeman, a Leicester-based Islamist who fired the initial salvos of fake news about Muslims under attack, creating Hinduphobia and leading to hate attacks.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here