UK Is Ready for Rishi. Here Are the Challenges that Await UK’s First Indian-Origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak is set to become UK’s 57th Prime Minister and was chosen as Conservative Party chief on Monday.

Chosen to lead the UK on the day of Diwali, Sunak’s biggest challenge is to tackle the gloominess and negative outlook surrounding the UK’s economy, which could be headed towards a recession.

It should be noted that despite his economic policy being lauded by a section of the Tories he lost the previous Conservative Party leadership and UK Prime Ministerial race in September to Liz Truss whose resignation on October 20 paved the way for him to become leader.

Laura Farris, Rebecca Pow and other MPs who backed Sunak said the former chancellor to the exchequer knew what had to be done when he is chosen as Prime Minister.

“He is not going to have a meeting after being elected. He knew what he was going to do," Pow and Farris said adding that he ‘will start from today’.

The 42-year-old plans to cut income tax from 20% to 16% by 2029 as per his campaign in summer and said he would cut taxes once inflation had been brought under control.

He also said he would ensure Bank of England remains independent and said the government policy would be to work with along with the central bank.

He also promised higher public spending and to cut down on ‘waste’.

Political challenges also lie ahead of Sunak and the primary one is to end factionalism within the party.

Though it may seem all is well given that the Boris Johnson backers, once miffed with Sunak, have backed him but factionalism played a role in ousting his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.

The Tories also are unable to agree upon how to leave the European Union and Sunak also has to shed the image that he is sympathetic towards the European Union (EU) despite being an ardent backer of ‘Vote Leave’ during Brexit.

Scottish independence - first minister Nicola Sturgeon mentioned it while congratulating Sunak on Monday – and issue of trade with Northern Ireland will also need to be addressed by Sunak.

Internally, he has to deliver on the Brexit promises of checking and controlling immigration.

Sunak believes the UK must control its borders and would retain a plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

There are challenges also arising from the war in Ukraine which the incoming UK Prime Minister also has to tackle.

(with inputs from Reuters)

