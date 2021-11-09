UK Lifts Travel Restrictions for WHO-Listed Vaccines; India's Covaxin Recipients to Benefit

The UK has announced that it will recognise Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing and allow entry of fully vaccinated travellers on its border without any self-isolation. The updated advisory will be enforced from 4 am on November 22.

The move will ease travel for those vaccinated with jabs listed under the WHO’s EUL such as India’s Covaxin and China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm. The changes will also benefit fully vaccinated people from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, among others.

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18, who have been fully vaccinated, will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival, the Department for Transport said on Monday.

The UK had in October announced that Indian travellers won’t have to quarantine upon their arrival if they are either fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved Covid-19 jab. This came after a major row between India and the UK over Britain’s travel advisory, which included Covishield in its list of accepted vaccines, but still required vaccinated travellers from India to quarantine themselves for 10 days upon the arrival. The UK at the time said it didn’t accept the Cowin certificate.

The United States also finally lifted its 21-month-long Covid restrictions on travellers on Monday allowing fully vaccinated international visitors. Those fully vaccinated with Covaxin can also enter the US from November 8.

Talking to ANI over updating the approved travel list for Covaxin, CDC press officer Scott Pauley told ANI that US’ travel guidelines apply to FDA approved on WHO Emergency Listed vaccines.

“CDC’s travel guidance applies to FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

