The local elections in England have seen the UK PM Boris Johnson and his party suffer heavy losses at the local polls as the Labour party won in several traditional Tory councils.

The Labour Party won the Westminster Council, which the Tories have held since its inception in 1964 and also won the Wandsworth Council, which had been held by the Tories since 1978, UK-based news agencies the Telegraph and the Guardian reported.

The Labour Party won a majority in Barnet but failed to make significant progress outside London, where people tend to lean towards the Tories. The Conservatives continue to hold on to their traditional strongholds outside London.

Advertisement

Conservative Party lawmakers have said that the ‘partygate’ scandal has come to bite Boris Johnson as voters in many constituencies questioned Tory lawmakers when they were on the campaign trail.

“Believe you me, this is a big turning point for us. From the depths of 2019, that general election, winning in the north, Cumberland, Southampton. We’ve changed Labour and now we’re seeing the results of that," Labour leader Keir Starmer was quoted as saying by news agency the Guardian in UK’s Barnet council.

“You can hardly believe it as those names come off our lips – Wandsworth, they’ve been saying for years you’ll never take Wandsworth, and we’ve just done it. Westminster – an astonishing result," he further added.

Oliver Dowden, the Conservative party co-chair, told Sky News, that despite the challenging results staring at Johnson and the Conservatives, it is still clear that the Labour Party are ‘certainly not on path to power’.

The Green Party and the Liberal Democrats have also made some early gains as the counting goes on. The Green Party is the second-largest on the council with six seats.

Advertisement

Local councils in the UK are responsible for taking important decisions which affect the daily lives of the people. In England, 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are up for polls in major cities including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and all 32 London boroughs. Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland are also holding local council polls and results for those are being declared.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.