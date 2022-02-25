UK Looks to 'Hobble' Russian Economy over War in Ukraine, But Tougher Sanctions Not Tough Enough

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced what he called a tough new range of sanctions against Russia. But not many believe these go far enough, certainly not far enough to deter Vladimir Putin’s plans, or even dent them.

Under the new measures announced by Johnson in Parliament, several Russian banks will be shut out of the UK financial system. Some Russian oligarchs have been named for exclusion from financial dealings, among them Putin’s former son-in-law Kirill Shamalov who was married to his daughter Katarina. Johnson did not explain how he thought this might inhibit Putin, or damage Russia’s economic interests.

To add to the three individuals named earlier, the assets of about 100 rich Russians will be frozen in London. They include five people from what the government called Putin’s “inner circle". Russians will have a cap of 50,000 pounds they could deposit in a bank.

The assets of several major Russian banks based in London now stand frozen. That means they cannot clear payments through the UK. The major Russian bank, Sberbank, has been excluded.

Russian companies will be stopped from borrowing money from UK banks. Such moves are expected to be damaging to the banks’ London operations, but it’s not clear how far they will hurt the Russian economy.

A ban on Aeroflot flights landing in the UK has been announced, but that is not likely to bother Putin.

Potentially dual-use export licences covering components that could be used for military purposes will now be banned. The businesses hit by the sanctions include Russia’s biggest defence company Rostec, its top supplier of air and sea missiles, the Tactical Missile Corporation, and the huge tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod.

The move comes without indication how many such licences have been issued, what use the Russian military may have made of them already, and the extent of money these Russian military companies have raised through London so far.

The most serious measure that could have been taken to cut Russia out from the Swift international payment system has not been taken; this was the single most prominent demand from Ukraine. Johnson said in relation to this demand that “nothing is off the table" but stopped short of taking that step.

Implementation

Doubts have been raised also about how far any decision on sanctions can be implemented.

Britain has a dedicated department for enforcing sanctions, The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI). That was set up in 2016 by then Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) George Osborne. To date, it has only issued six fines adding up to no more than 21 million pounds, after investigating complaints of 132 breaches. Anti-corruption campaigners have called this body toothless.

The total value of breaches of sanctions reported to the body in the year to March 2020 was more than a billion dollars. The fines issued were a fraction of this, but the totality of the complaints itself is small in relation to the extent of economic activity that might be barred to hurt Putin.

Comparatively, the US has done better. The US counterpart of Britain’s OFSI, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), has issued 87 fines worth more than 1.5 billion dollars since 2021. A lot tougher than anything the UK has done, but still not sanctions at a level that Putin is likely to notice.

The Guardian quotes shadow foreign secretary David Lammy as saying the government must urgently explain why the OFSI had issued so few fines. He said the figures “show how government incompetence is contributing to the steady stream of dirty money from Russia and other authoritarian regimes flooding into the City of London".

New bill

The UK government is now planning to bring forward the Economic Crime Bill to strengthen its hands against money laundering by suspect international entities. The new bill is expected to give the government new means to uncover shell companies registered in the UK but run beneficially by political players acting for governments, mostly Russia and China.

Those measures are hardly likely to come in time to check or even to proceed against the money raised by Russian oligarchs and defence companies through London. The weapons developed by these companies are now on the frontline of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

