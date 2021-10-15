Home / News / World / UK MP Stabbed to Death At Church Event in His Constituency

UK MP Stabbed to Death At Church Event in His Constituency

British MP David Amess (L) was stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in southeast England. (AFP)
British MP David Amess (L) was stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in southeast England. (AFP)

David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Advertisement
News18.com
London // Updated: October 15, 2021, 19:50 IST

A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district.

David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Armed police swooped in on the church and said a man had been arrested. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“He (Amess) was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," police said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton, William Maclean, Toby Chopra and Catherine Evans)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: October 15, 2021, 18:54 IST
Share This
Article