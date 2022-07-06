UK PM Boris Johnson Rules Out Snap Election as Resignations Mount

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday rejected calls by the Labour opposition to call a snap general election, after more than two dozen ministers quit his government.

“I really don’t think that anybody in this country wants politicians to be engaged in electioneering now," he told a committee of MPs. “And I think that we need to get on with serving our voters, and dealing with the issues that they care about."

