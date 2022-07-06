Home » News » World » 'Won't Resign', Says UK PM Boris Johnson Amid Flurry of Resignations

Reuters

Last Updated: July 06, 2022, 23:04 IST

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses his cabinet ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain (Image: Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the last thing the country needed was a national election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was not going to resign, and that the last thing the country needed was a national election.

“I am not going to step down and the last thing this country needs, frankly, is an election," he told a parliamentary committee when asked to confirm he would not seek to call an election rather than resign if he lost a vote of confidence.

first published: July 06, 2022, 23:03 IST
last updated: July 06, 2022, 23:04 IST