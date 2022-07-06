'Won't Resign', Says UK PM Boris Johnson Amid Flurry of Resignations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was not going to resign, and that the last thing the country needed was a national election.
“I am not going to step down and the last thing this country needs, frankly, is an election," he told a parliamentary committee when asked to confirm he would not seek to call an election rather than resign if he lost a vote of confidence.
first published: July 06, 2022, 23:03 IST
last updated: July 06, 2022, 23:04 IST