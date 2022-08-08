UK PM Contender Rishi Sunak Reveals How He Met Akshata, Opens Up about Fatherhood

UK prime minister contender Rishi Sunak shared tidbits from his personal life over the weekend and also spoke about his wife Akshata Murty and how they met in the US.

His wife Akshata Murty was caught up in a tax debate and her non-domicile status. But earlier this week, Sunak and Akshata while speaking to The Sunday Times said he sensed there was something between them when they met while studying in the US.

He said that he and Akshata are very different people. “I’m incredibly tidy, she’s very messy. I’m much more organised, she is more spontaneous," Rishi Sunak said.

He also jokingly said Akshata will not like him saying this but admitted his spouse is not a tidy person unlike him. “She is a total nightmare, clothes everywhere… and shoes… oh God shoes," Sunak said.

Sunak also said he took classes just to sit by Murthy while studying at Stanford University. They were married to each other in 2006 in a two-day ceremony in Bengaluru. The couple have two daughters, Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, 9, and Sunak admits he loves spending time with them and caring for them.

He said he feels lucky that when his daughters were below three years old he was able to spend a lot of time with them. During the campaign trail, Akshata Murthy, Anoushka Sunak and Krishna Sunak were spotted with him.

“My parenting sweet spot is zero to three and I was really lucky that when they were that age I had the time to just be there a lot and do a lot. I loved every second of it," Sunak was quoted as saying by the Sunday Times.

Sunak also brushed aside concerns that his or his wife’s wealth will stand in the way of his election campaign and hand advantage to his opponent Liz Truss.

“I do think in this country we judge people by their character and their actions, not by what’s in their bank account. I am fortunate today but I didn’t grow up like this," Sunak said. Sunak’s parents ran a pharmacy in Southampton.

Sunak also said that despite polls predicting Liz Truss to be the winner, he still has a chance. He admits he is an underdog but says he feels there is more support for him when he is out and about.

UK will get its new prime minister on September 5.

