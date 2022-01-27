UK PM Johnson Has Not Been Interviewed by Police Over Party Investigation -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been interviewed by the police about their investigation into alleged parties in his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked if Johnson had been interviewed, the spokesman said: "No."

Johnson’s office has not yet received civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the possible lockdown breaches, he added.

Earlier Johnson said he won’t resign amidst growing pressure on him to quit after the so-called partygate scandal of alleged lockdown breaches at 10 Downing Street and other government offices during 2020-2021.

On Tuesday, London’s Metropolitan Police announced it is investigating reported gatherings at Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid-19 lockdowns. Prime Minister Johnson has said that he welcomes the Scotland Yard investigation to give public clarity.

(With inputs from Reuters)

