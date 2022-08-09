UK PM Race: Citizens Organize Havan Praying for Rishi Sunak’s Success

The Indian diaspora in the UK has stepped in their support towards UK prime minister contender Rishi Sunak. A group of UK nationals of Indian-origin organized a havan wishing for Sunak’s victory and his well-being, India Today reported.

Speaking to India Today, the organisers of the havan said that the havan is not organised because he is of Indian origin but because he is a person who can deliver the UK out of the financial mess it may find itself in.

Sheilamma, a UK resident, told India Today that in the UK they coexist and contribute to society. Sheilamma said they support Rishi Sunak because he dealt with the issues he faced with dignity and called him the best candidate.

CK Naidu told India Today that Sunak has the calibre and can help mitigate the cost of living crisis.

Earlier, Rishi Sunak also received a boost to his electoral campaign from the US as Conservative Hindu group Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) endorsed Sunak ahead of the voting.

Sunak also earlier said that he is a practising Hindu and even celebrated Diwali at his residence in Downing Street when he served as the chancellor to the exchequer.

The RHC also said that endorsement was not due to Sunak’s Hindu background but due to his attachment to RHC’s ideals.

“We endorse Sunak not just because he is a Hindu but like the Republican Hindu Coalition, Sunak fully embraces our core values and its founding principles: The Four F’s: Free Enterprise with Limited Smaller Government, Fiscal Discipline, Family Values and Firm Foreign Policy - Sunak is a true champion of the conservative movement," the RHC said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

Liz Truss is currently the frontrunner in the UK PM race but Conservative elders, party members and Rishi Sunak’s team say that when they visit constituencies they find that Sunak has support of the electorates.

The results of the UK prime ministerial race and Conservative Party leadership will be announced on September 5. The ballots circulation amongst Tory members have begun and they are expected to either send them by mail or submit their vote online.

