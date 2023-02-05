'Special Gesture': UK PM Rishi Sunak's Presence At Ajit Doval-UK Counterpart Meeting In London

As a ‘special gesture,’ UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefly joined the meeting between India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his British counterpart Tim Barrow in London, the High Commission of India has said. Doval and Barrow met at the UK Cabinet Office, a department responsible for supporting the prime minister.

Doval is in London following his meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, which took place on Tuesday.

“A special gesture by PM @rishisunak to join for a while India-UK NSA dialogue between Sir Tim Barrow & Mr Doval at @cabinetofficeuk," the Indian High Commission tweeted on Saturday.

“Deeply value PM’s assurance of his Govts full support to deepen strategic partnership in trade, defence, S&T. Look forward to the visit of Sir Tim to India soon," it added.

Doval’s meeting with his United Kingdom (UK) counterpart comes against the backdrop of the British State broadcaster BBC’s controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and UK share a comprehensive strategic partnership with each other. The two nations are also in the middle of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, of which six rounds of negotiations have been concluded.

After becoming PM, Sunak had indicated he would take a different approach to trade deals from his predecessor Liz Truss. “My approach will be one where we don’t sacrifice quality for speed," Sunak had said, adding he remained “committed to" getting a deal with India.

“I want to take the time to get trade deals right," he added.

Though Truss of prime minister for a few weeks only, her administration had set the tone for Britain’s negotiations as trade minister.

