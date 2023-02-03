Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, said he will publish his tax returns “shortly" on Thursday while speaking to journalist Pier Morgan in a TV interview.

Sunak said he is committed to being transparent and his response to Morgan also comes amid Labour Party leaders demanding that the Prime Minister be open about his finances.

Controversy arose when Sunak’s detractors questioned him regarding First Lady Akshata Murthy’s non-dom status and tax returns but the Sunaks silenced critics and paid her taxes on her UK income. The Sunaks have said that Akshata Murthy will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.

Some of Sunak’s predecessors in recent years have decided not to publish their tax returns - a long tradition followed by UK Prime Ministers.

Sunak also has faced criticism from some Labour MPs simply for being one of the richest MPs in the UK parliament. “They will be published shortly. As you know the tax filing deadline was just a few days ago. So that’s why," Sunak told Morgan.

Sunak was also asked to judge his first 100 days in office and the UK PM said that he is proud of what the government has achieved.

Speaking of the issues with the NHS, Sunak agreed that there were problems with the NHS but said that inflation needs to be tackled. Thousands of health workers, including nurses, announced strikes demanding pay rise due to rising inflation and a cost of living crisis.

“It’s about choices. So right now money going into the NHS [is the] highest it’s ever been but we have to put that in lots of different places. We need to hire more doctors, more nurses. We need more scanning equipment so we can detect cancers," Sunak said.

“I would love to give nurses a massive pay rise. Who wouldn’t? Certainly that would make my life easier," he further added.

Sunak said he cares deeply about the illegal migration crisis and vowed that the Rwanda deportation scheme would happen.

He said the UK government is putting Albanians in planes outside the UK on a regular basis and said that talks with France and Albania would continue on how to stop illegal immigration.

